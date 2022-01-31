Domino's Pizza tipping customers to choose carry-out

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Domino's Pizza is flipping the usual tipping etiquette in a push to get more customers to choose carry-out.The pizza chain says it will tip customers three dollars if they choose to carry-out online orders.The so-called tip will appear as a credit to use on a future online carry-out order.The new policy is in effect now through May 22.Domino's is facing a shortage of workers ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, which is February 13.It's one of the company's biggest pizza sales days.