Grand jury could reconvene, additional witness possible in Trump investigation

NEW YORK -- New developments are expected Thursday in the investigation involving former President Donald Trump.

In Manhattan, the grand jury weighing potential charges in the hush money probe is expected to reconvene, and it's possible they will hear from an additional witness.

A former prosecutor in the Manhattan DA's office is giving us some insight as to why that grand jury may have been delayed.

Deliberations will resume Thursday.

The jury may have stayed home but District Attorney Alvin Bragg was there on Wednesday not saying anything about those secret proceedings, but sources say at least one more witness may be called to testify before the panel of 23 men and women decide whether to recommend an indictment.

The investigation centers on whether Trump's hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels broke campaign-spending laws.

Security is ramping up around the courthouse and a former prosecutor in the Manhattan DA's office says security is definitely a concern when choosing how to make that historic announcement.

"For security reasons, if I were the Manhattan DA's office, I would be coordinating with law enforcement, with the secret service actually, what day is Trump planning to surrender? On that day that they choose, coordinate with law enforcement how they can keep him safe, and then I would wait until the very last possible minute to seek an indictment before that date," said Karen Friedman Agnifilo, former Manhattan prosecutor.

The indictment could come any day now. Bragg's office is not commenting.

Meantime in the classified documents investigation, Trump's defense attorney will appear before a grand jury Friday.