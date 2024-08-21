Trump speaks from behind bulletproof glass at 1st outdoor rally since assassination attempt

Donald Trump spoke behind bulletproof glass at his first outdoor rally since the assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania last month.

Donald Trump spoke behind bulletproof glass at his first outdoor rally since the assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania last month.

Donald Trump spoke behind bulletproof glass at his first outdoor rally since the assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania last month.

Donald Trump spoke behind bulletproof glass at his first outdoor rally since the assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania last month.

Donald Trump spoke behind bulletproof glass at his rally in North Carolina on Wednesday as new security measures are being put in place after the assassination attempt against the former president.

Trump was surrounded by the barriers as he addressed supporters in Asheboro. The event marked his first outdoor rally since the shooting on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, during which Trump and two others were injured and one person was killed.

At one point, Trump momentarily stepped out of the glass and walked off stage to check on someone in the crowd who he said may be struggling with the heat. As he returned to the guarded lectern, some rallygoers shouted, "We love Trump!"

ABC News previously reported on the new steps being taken by U.S. Secret Service to add protection to the former president as he continues his 2024 campaign. The use of ballistic glass is typically only used for sitting presidents.