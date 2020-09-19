President Trump, Joe Biden comment on death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WATCH: Ruth Bader Ginsburg sworn in as Supreme Court justice

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was sworn in as Supreme Court justice on August 10, 1993 by Chief Justice of the United States William Rehnquist.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden both praised Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg following news of her death on Friday evening.Trump, in brief remarks to reporters after learning of her death, called Ginsburg "an amazing woman," adding that "she led an amazing life." He spoke to reporters on the tarmac following a rally in in Bemidji, Minnesota. Trump had continued with a campaign speech for more than an hour after the nation learned of her death, and said later he had been unaware.Biden, returning to Delaware from his own campaign stop in Minnesota, praised Ginsburg upon his arrival.Ginsburg was "not only a giant of the legal profession but a beloved figure," he said. She "stood for all of us."Ginsburg's death could significantly affect the presidential race, further stirring passions in the deeply divided nation as the campaign pushes into its stretch run. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell quickly vowed Friday to bring to a vote whoever President Donald Trump nominates. McConnell, in a statement just over an hour after Ginsburg's death was announced, declared unequivocally that Trump's nominee would receive a vote, even though he had stalled President Barack Obama's choice for months ahead of the 2016 election, eventually preventing a vote.