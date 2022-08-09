Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate raided by FBI agents, sources confirm

Derick Waller reports on the raid and the former president's reaction from outside Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan.

WASHINGTON -- Multiple sources confirm to ABC News that former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was raided by FBI agents on Monday.

The sources told ABC News that the search began at around 10 a.m.

The former president put out a statement Monday evening saying federal investigators were there and that they had even gotten into his safe. Trump was not there at the time of the search.

Sources tell ABC News that the search of Mar-a-Lago was related to the 15 boxes of documents that Trump took to his estate when he departed the White House -- some of which the National Archives has said was marked classified.

In January, Trump handed over the documents to the National Archives, and attorneys for Trump said they were searching for any more records they may have.

Law enforcement sources told ABC News the FBI activities at Trump's compound are court authorized.

The action marks a dramatic escalation in law enforcement scrutiny of Trump and comes as he has been laying the groundwork to make another bid for president.

"After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," Trump said in his statement.

Justice Department spokesperson Dena Iverson declined to comment on the search, including about whether Attorney General Merrick Garland had personally authorized the search.

Federal law bars the removal of classified documents to unauthorized locations, though it is possible that Trump could try to argue that, as president, he was the ultimate declassification authority.

There are multiple statutes governing classified information, including a law punishable by up to five years in prison that makes it a crime to remove such records and retain them at an unauthorized location. Another statute makes it a crime to mishandle classified records either intentionally or in a grossly negligent manner.

The probe is hardly the only legal headache confronting Trump. A separate investigation related to efforts by Trump and his allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has also been intensifying in Washington.

And a district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia is investigation whether Trump and his close associates sought to interfere in that state's election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden.

The Associated Press contributed to this report