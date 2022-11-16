Reaction from Central Valley ahead of Donald Trump announcement

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amid calls from some big-name Republicans for former President Donald Trump to hold off on announcing another presidential run, he's set to make a big announcement from Mar-A-Lago Tuesday evening.

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he's still considering a run, and it appears Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is positioning himself for a run, pointing to Trump as the reason Republicans did not do as well as expected in the mid-term elections.

"If the republicans had a real winner last election night, it was Ron Desantis," says Fresno State Political Science Professor Thomas Holyoke. "He won overwhelmingly and has made Florida a red state rather than a toss up state."

But the Fresno County Republican party approves of a 2024 Trump bid for the White House.

"We feel like he would be excellent for another four years," says Chairman Fred Vanderhoof.

Vanderhoof says he believes Trump would be a better candidate than Pence or DeSantis.

"This would be his second term -- the first term is always a learning curve, for any president," he said. "He was very effective the first term, but he'd be even more effective the second term."

This announcement comes as Trump faces multiple criminal and civil investigations, and a former one-term president has not been successful at getting elected to a second term after losing the White House since Grover Cleveland in 1892.

"It's a rare thing for a defeated president to even try this," Holyoke said.

The former President is expected to start speaking at 6 pm.