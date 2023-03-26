Trump called himself "the most innocent man in the history of our country." Johny Fernandez reports.

Trump fires back at Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg at his rally in midst of criminal investigation

NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump held his first 2024 rally in Waco, Texas on Saturday, despite facing multiple criminal investigations.

Trump spoke to supporters for 90 minutes, wasting no time to fire back against the investigations looking into his conduct. He called himself "the most innocent man in the history of our country."

The former president has taken a rebellious attitude toward Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

"The district attorney of NY under the auspices and direction of the department of injustice in Washington, D.C. was investigating me for something that is not a crime. Not a misdemeanor, not an affair," Trump said at his rally.

A prayer vigil was held for Bragg on Saturday, following death threats he received in connection with his investigation into Trump's alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election.

Reverend Al Sharpton has spoken out against Trump's attacks on the DA.

On Friday, Bragg's office received a letter containing non-hazardous powder and a note that read, "Alvin, I am going to kill you."

That same day, Trump posted on his social media that there would be potential "death and destruction" if he is indicted on charges related to the hush money payments.

"What is scary if it brings back memories to January 6th, it ultimately led to a violent insurrection," said Congressman Dan Goldman.

Goldman is a former federal prosecutor and lead counsel for Trump's impeachment investigation.

Trump called Bragg a "degenerate psychopath" and posted a picture of himself holding a baseball bat next to Bragg's head.

The former Manhattan Chief Assistant DA spoke with our Mike Marza about the case.

"How sure do you have to be as a prosecutor to bring a case and potentially charge the former president of the united states? It's the same standard you would use for anybody but you don't bring a case if you don't think you can prove it at trial," Karen Friedman Agnifilo said.

The mayor's office issued a statement regarding the treatment of Bragg during this case.

"While we cannot comment on the specifics of any ongoing investigation, no public official should ever be subject to threats for doing his or her job," the statement said in part.

A federal judge says attorney-client privilege no longer applies because prosecutors presented evidence appearing to show that Trump used his lawyers to commit a crime.

That's after federal prosecutors, investigating how top secret classified documents made their way out of the White House, say Trump knew the information he gave his attorney was false when he got him to sign a sworn statement.

Trump allies in Congress want answers now, demanding Bragg turn over documents and testimony.

Courthouses in New York City will see increased security, the Office of Court Administration said Friday. It follows the "increased interest in proceedings" without mentioning the Trump grand jury specifically or the former president's increasingly hostile rhetoric.

The grand jury in this case is set to reconvene on Monday.

ALSO READ | Woman from 1991 brutal homicide identified; investigators search for her child

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.