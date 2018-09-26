DONATE: Help the victims of Hurricane Florence

The flooding from Hurricane Florence has left many without the resources they desperately need.
ABC30 and the rest of the ABC Owned Television Stations are joining forces with the American Red Cross, to raise funds for the victims of Hurricane Florence. Here's how you can help:
Text FLORENCE to 90999 to make a $10 donation
Make a donation by phone - 1-800-RED CROSS
Make a donation online by clicking here.
$10.00 donation to American Red Cross. Charges will appear on your wireless bill, or be deducted from your prepaid balance. All purchases must be authorized by account holder. Must be 18 years of age or have parental permission to participate. Message & Data Rates May Apply. Text STOP to 90999 to STOP. Text HELP to 90999 for HELP. Full terms and privacy policy: redcross.org
