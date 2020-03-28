Coronavirus

Valley hospitals desperately need masks, gowns, and diapers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Those working on the front lines of the medical field are being impacted the hardest as ways to protect themselves while protecting their patients are becoming more difficult.

It starts with an influx of patients.

"We need to protect them, whether they're here to see us because they think they're infected with the virus... because our business doesn't stop," says Community Medical Foundation CEO Katie Zenovich.

Zenovich says they go through at least 2,000 N 95 masks per day.

"We know that there's a surge coming, that's what's been projected and has happened in other cities states and other nations," Zenowich says.

Though the PPE inventory is diminishing- the supply chain is nearly inaccessible after many panic-bought masks and gloves during the initial outbreak stages.

"People are hanging on to these things. Think about the frontline healthcare workers, think about the housekeepers think about someone who might be in the hospital who needs it more than they do right now," says Zenowich.

Needs include bleach, N 95 masks, non-latex gloves, long sleeve gowns, coveralls, safety goggles and face shields. Valley Children's spokesperson Zara Arboleda says they have an additional and unexpected need.

"We need disposable diapers, newborn size. We'll take any size but in particular, newborn that covers zero to 10 pounds. We are in desperate need of diapers."

Click here for Valley Children's full list of needs.

Donations are being accepted in front of the hospitals' professional center.

Those taking on hobbies like quilting, sewing and knitting have put their talents to good use.

"Patients, families, non-clinical workers who might need a mask because they don't feel so hot or they're just trying to protect others could use homemade masks," says Arboleda.

All items donated must be new, unused, and in their original packaging. Monetary donations are always welcome. You can find a link to those on our website and mobile apps.

More TOP STORIES News