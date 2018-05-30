Don't let lower back pain keep you from doing what you love

EMBED </>More Videos

You can lessen the pain, or get rid of it altogether, with some simple stretches that can be done anytime. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
You can lessen the pain, or get rid of it altogether, with some simple stretches that can be done anytime.

When working the spine you want to stretch the muscles, not stress them.

Use a light fit cord to help in the stretches. Fit cords are used for the constant resistance and even flow, and they aid in maintaining flexibility.

The first stretch is a straight leg with the other leg bent at the knee. This move will help lengthen the muscle.

The next stretch is a slow movement over the bent knee; you will feel the stretch in the lower back. Always listen to your body and never exceed your comfort level.

Lastly, place your feet together and lean forward.

Try to stretch as often as possible. You will feel better and have less pain.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News