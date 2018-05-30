Don't let lower back pain keep you from doing what you love

You can lessen the pain, or get rid of it altogether, with some simple stretches that can be done anytime.When working the spine you want to stretch the muscles, not stress them.Use a light fit cord to help in the stretches. Fit cords are used for the constant resistance and even flow, and they aid in maintaining flexibility.The first stretch is a straight leg with the other leg bent at the knee. This move will help lengthen the muscle.The next stretch is a slow movement over the bent knee; you will feel the stretch in the lower back. Always listen to your body and never exceed your comfort level.Lastly, place your feet together and lean forward.Try to stretch as often as possible. You will feel better and have less pain.