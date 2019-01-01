Don't pull along highway to see snow, warns Caltrans

A reminder if you plan to take the family up to experience the snow anytime soon - Caltrans is urging drivers to to use designated snow parks - which are meant for public to have fun and enjoy the the weather.You should never pull over alongside a highway or near on ramps and off ramps.Cal Trans says this can be especially dangerous for big rigs who are trying to get by.It can also create traffic congestion.The California Highway patrol is helping with the effort - and says vehicles found parked illegally on the side of the road - will be cited or towed for public safety.You can find a map of California State Parks - just go to parks.ca.gov.