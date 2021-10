FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Doobie Brothers are coming to the Save Mart Center in October.The legendary rock band had to reschedule its 50th-anniversary tour due to the pandemic.The concert tour was supposed to start last June, but now they will be hitting the road in July 2021.It includes a stop in the Central Valley.They will take the stage at the SaveMart Center on Monday, October 11.Tom Johnston, the founding member of The Doobie Brothers, is from Visalia and a Mount Whitney High grad.Tickets are on sale.