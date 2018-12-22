Doorbell camera spots armed suspected burglars at front door of home

EMBED </>More Videos

A Covina homeowner's doorbell camera may have saved him from two possible burglars armed with a gun, brass knuckles and a tire iron.

COVINA, California --
A California resident's doorbell camera may have saved him from two possible burglars armed with a gun, brass knuckles and a tire iron - right outside his front door.

The two suspects, who wore hoods over their heads and what appeared to be bandanas on their faces, walked up to the front door of the home around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

One suspect was armed with a chrome revolver while the other held brass knuckles in his right fist and a tire iron in his left hand.

The men knocked on the door repeatedly and were captured on the homeowner's Ring doorbell camera. The resident inside the home saw the men on the video and immediately called police.

The suspects continued knocking for approximately one minute before fleeing the scene in a white panel van.

If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
caught on videoattempted robberyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man cheats at least 5 elderly people out of $19,000 by pretending to repair their well
Senate adjourns without deal to end partial government shutdown
5 things to know about a government shutdown
Dec., Jan. are the busiest months for Fresno firefighters. Here's why.
Video shows car go airborne, crashing into top of tunnel
8-year-old Congolese boy dies after facial tumor surgery in LA
Yosemite, federal court, FHA loans: Here are the ways the government shutdown could hit Fresno
Porterville College basketball player raped ex-girlfriend twice, blamed her: Court docs
Show More
9-year-old hides in bathroom, calls 911 to report home invasion
2 burglars smash up businesses in NE Fresno
High school wrestler forced to cut locks or forfeit match
Police ask for information on bar brawl in downtown Merced
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Valley man talks about blowing the whistle on doctor accused of botched surgeries
More News