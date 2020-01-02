Doorbell camera captures woman being chased, assaulted by man in Las Vegas: VIDEO

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- Disturbing video recently released by Las Vegas police appears to show a woman rushing to a stranger's door seeking help as a man apparently chased after her.

Authorities say the incident happened near Warm Springs Road around 12:45 a.m. on New Year's Day.

The video captured by a doorbell cam shows the man beating the victim and dragging her down to the sidewalk and into his car.

RELATED: Disturbing doorbell camera video shows Arcadia woman being assaulted by estranged boyfriend

Authorities in Las Vegas have not been able to identify the victim or the suspect, who was wearing a striped shirt, dark pants and brown dress shoes at the time of the incident.

The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a white Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD by phone at 702-828-3111.
