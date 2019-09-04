theft

VIDEO: Doordash driver steals tips, hides money under dress at northeast Fresno eatery

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Employees say a Doordash driver arrived at Jugo Salad and Juice to pick up an order and dashed with some green of her own.

"For someone to steal tips from hardworking college students, that's already disheartening," said restaurant spokesperson Audrey Sosa.

Surveillance cameras caught the suspect walking into the business Monday afternoon. While the employees were turned around, she's seen reaching into the tip jar.

Moments later, she lifts up her dress and hides the cash.

"It's shocking someone would do that, and deliver food to someone who didn't know she was sticking her hand in her skirt," Sosa said.

Fresno Police investigators in the northeast district got word of the theft on Tuesday, and are actively working to find the suspect.

"They're working hard to provide that product. Obviously, their customers are appreciative of them, and to do that it's not acceptable," said Lt. Ron Hughes.

Audrey Sosa says the suspect not only stole their employee's hard-earned tips, but she also worries about the customers receiving the food.

"The way she stole them is against hygiene. We want our food to be served with the utmost integrity and hygiene and we're concerned with Doordash and our fellow neighbors, she could be delivering to anybody," Sosa said.

As investigators continue their search, they say this is the first crime they've seen like this in the northeast district.

To avoid a problem, they recommend business keep the tip jars behind glass, or ask that customers tip the cashier directly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northeastburglarytheftindecent exposurefresnorestaurant
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
6-week-old puppy stolen from SF shelter found in Oakland
Thieves steal $50K worth of products from CA Apple store
Man who served 36 years for $50 theft freed from prison
Women accused of shoplifting stroller, leaving baby behind
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tulare Co. K9 shot after it mistakes undercover detective as carjacking suspect
Tulare Co. homicide victim identified as 57-year-old dairy owner
Attorney: Video of woman slamming car into another woman doesn't show whole story
Fresno Police searching for vehicle of interest related to attempted abductions
Community mourns loss of beloved coach who died after suffering brain aneurysm
Fresno facility that helped treat people with addiction issues closing its doors
Acreage destroyed by wildfires down across the state, fire officials say
Show More
Search suspended for possible survivors in deadly boat fire near Santa Cruz Island
UC Merced fighting Central Valley teacher shortage with new credential program
Live Radar: Hurricane Dorian Tracker
Santa Cruz students on boat during deadly fire off SoCal coast, school says
Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition
More TOP STORIES News