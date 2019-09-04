VIDEO: Doordash driver steals tips, hides money under dress at northeast Fresno eatery

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Employees say a Doordash driver arrived at Jugo Salad and Juice to pick up an order and dashed with some green of her own."For someone to steal tips from hardworking college students, that's already disheartening," said restaurant spokesperson Audrey Sosa.Surveillance cameras caught the suspect walking into the business Monday afternoon. While the employees were turned around, she's seen reaching into the tip jar.Moments later, she lifts up her dress and hides the cash."It's shocking someone would do that, and deliver food to someone who didn't know she was sticking her hand in her skirt," Sosa said.Fresno Police investigators in the northeast district got word of the theft on Tuesday, and are actively working to find the suspect."They're working hard to provide that product. Obviously, their customers are appreciative of them, and to do that it's not acceptable," said Lt. Ron Hughes.Audrey Sosa says the suspect not only stole their employee's hard-earned tips, but she also worries about the customers receiving the food."The way she stole them is against hygiene. We want our food to be served with the utmost integrity and hygiene and we're concerned with Doordash and our fellow neighbors, she could be delivering to anybody," Sosa said.As investigators continue their search, they say this is the first crime they've seen like this in the northeast district.To avoid a problem, they recommend business keep the tip jars behind glass, or ask that customers tip the cashier directly.