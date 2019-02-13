Dos Palos officer killed after slow speed chase with law enforcement, neighbors say

An investigation is underway into a chase and standoff in a Merced neighborhood that turned deadly.Neighbors tell Action News the suspect was a Dos Palos police officer and was shot and killed by law enforcement.It all started as a slow speed chase reportedly along Highway 140 at about 8 p.m. Tuesday.Merced Police confirm the chase started with Merced County Sheriff's Deputies and then police got involved.It ended in a quiet neighborhood near Lopes Avenue and Sydney Court.Witnesses say that's when the suspect drove into his own garage.Merced Police and Sheriff's deputies along with a SWAT team surrounded the home and several rounds of gunfire could be heard.The neighborhood remains blocked off as investigators try to piece together the officer-involved shooting.