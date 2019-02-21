OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Dos Palos shooting: Officer may have been shot, killed by Merced Police

Merced DA: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting was Dos Palos officer on administrative leave

Authorities have released more information on the events leading up to the death of a Dos Palos officer after a chase by and standoff with police and sheriff's deputies last week.

When they reached the vehicle, they found Mathis showing symptoms of intoxication and with damage to his vehicle.

Authorities say he refused to obey their orders and drove away.

Then started a chase during which, according to the Merced County Attorney's Office, Mathis fired at them with his handgun, and crashed his vehicle into the garage of a house.

After an exchange of fire, Mathis was found slumped over in his car and declared dead.

It appears that a Merced Police officer fired the shot that killed Mathis.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.
