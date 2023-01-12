40-year-old man wanted for killing his relative, another person in Hilmar

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were murdered in Hilmar on Tuesday night and now there's an urgent search for the suspect.

"This is the last thing you expect to come out of this community. It's a very tight knit community," Merced County Sheriff's Office Public Relations Coordinator Michelle Oliver said.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on American Avenue just off Lander Avenue for a welfare check.

Neighbors say deputies arrived at a blue mobile home in Country Living Park around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

"Unfortunately when deputies arrived they did find two adult victims," Oliver said.

Investigators say both people died.

Officials did not say how they were killed, their age, or relation to one another.

But we do know the mobile home park is a 55 and older community.

We also know deputies are searching for Victor Bazan.

Authorities say the 40-year-old is a relative of one of the victims and is wanted for the killings.

"At this point we don't have a location for him and so we're asking for the public's help to be able to locate him," Oliver said.

The sheriff's office says Bazan is experiencing homelessness and is frequently in the Turlock, Ceres and Modesto areas.

They want to track him down quickly to bring the family justice.

"We are asking the public to not walk up to him not talk to him. If they're able to locate him they need to contact law enforcement ASAP," Oliver said.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to call them.

They've also set up a hotline where people can call or text anonymous tips about the crime or Bazan's whereabouts.

That number is 209-651-2852.