Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Ose visits the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Republican challenger for governor and former Congressman Doug Ose stopped in the Central Valley to campaign for votes in the anticipated recall election.

Ose addressed the Fresno GOP Central Committee in northwest Fresno, outlining how he differs from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The Republican candidate from Walnut Grove believes Sacramento is broken and believes he can fix many of the state's issues.

"We cannot allow Newsom's private, political agenda of closing prisons to trump our need for public safety," Ose said.

Doug Ose is one of a several Republican challengers hoping to unseat Newsom in a special election likely this November.

The other hopefuls include former Governor candidate John Cox, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, and transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner.

