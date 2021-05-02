Society

Popular Fresno cookie store relocating after 20+ years

EMBED <>More Videos

Popular Fresno cookie store relocating after 20+ years

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular spot for sweet treats in Fresno is now on the move.

After more than 20 years, Doug Out Cookies is closing its location on First and Alluvial and opening up shop inside the Fashion Fair Mall.

The cookie store is set to open in the mall's food court in the weeks to come.

Doug Out features 30 different kinds of cookies, with everything from the traditional sugar cookie to some unique offerings like Jalapeno Chocolate Chip

.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnofresno's fashion fair mallbusinesscookies
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News