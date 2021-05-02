Popular Fresno cookie store relocating after 20+ years

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular spot for sweet treats in Fresno is now on the move.After more than 20 years, Doug Out Cookies is closing its location on First and Alluvial and opening up shop inside the Fashion Fair Mall.The cookie store is set to open in the mall's food court in the weeks to come.Doug Out features 30 different kinds of cookies, with everything from the traditional sugar cookie to some unique offerings like Jalapeno Chocolate Chip