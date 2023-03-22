Fresno County raises awareness of doula support for pregnant women

World Doula Week runs March 22-28. The Fresno County Health Department is using this time to highlight the important work doulas do for expecting moms.

The Fresno County Health Department is using this time to highlight the important work doulas do for expecting moms.

Pregnancy can be a beautiful experience, but it can also come with severe complications.

Childbirth experts recommend having a doula, which is a trained professional that provides physical, emotional and informational support to mom and the family.

"We just try to basically empower our clients with the tools that they need to have an overall better birth experience," said Eleanor Brown. "Since we're full spectrum doulas -- that goes for during the pregnancy, during labor, and of course, postpartum."

Brown and LaToya Hodge are training to become doulas with Dutchess of Doula.

A study published by the National Institutes of Health shows doula support cuts the likelihood of delivering prematurely, having a C-section and developing postpartum depression.

"When she's empowered with knowing that all the powers within her, then she she's able to confidently deliver or have her baby," said Hodge.

Fresno County is pushing for more empowerment, especially among Black and African American mothers.

Reports show Black mothers and newborns are dying at a higher rate compared to other races.

The county's Black Infant Health Program is pairing up with the Perinatal Equity Initiative (PEI) to increase the Black doula workforce.

"These are preventative services that are geared towards in reducing the disparities, or increasing equity in maternal birth outcomes," said Gifty Kwofie, PEI coordinator.

In Fresno County, Black or African American mothers have free access to doula services. It's one way health leaders are working to improve birthing outcomes for Black moms and babies. In California, Medi-Cal recipients also have free access to doula support.

