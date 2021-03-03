Truck catches fire after colliding with power pole in southeast Fresno, hundreds lose power

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A truck collided with a power pole and caught fire in southeast Fresno on Wednesday morning, leaving nearly 400 PG&E customers temporarily without power.It happened on G Street and California Avenue around 5:00 am.Firefighters and PG&E responded to the crash, where it appears after the collision, the power pole fell on top of the vehicle, sparking a small fire.Officials say a transformer also hit the ground, causing some fluid to leak. Firefighters had to put dirt on the liquid to keep it from entering the storm drain.Hazmat crews have also been called out to the scene to help firefighters with containing the fluid.Authorities say there is no current public health risk.Firefighters say to prevent water from pushing the liquid down the storm drain, they'll let the fire burn out on its own. The blaze is not threatening any structures, and crews will continue to monitor it.It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured.The power outage affected PG&E customers in parts of downtown, southwest and southeast Fresno. Power to the area has since been restored.