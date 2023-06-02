Man stabbed to death in downtown Fresno, several people detained

An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Fresno.

Police believe a fight happened prior to the stabbing. They added this incident is not connected to Art Hop in the downtown area.

Police say it happened just after 11:30 pm Thursday on Fulton Street near Tulare Street.

Authorities found the victim with a stab wound to the upper body. He was declared dead at the scene.

"My understanding is Art Hop ended at 8 pm," says Fresno Police Lt. Leslie Williams. "There were some food trucks and food vendors in the area still, and there were some bars that were open, so I do not believe this incident was involved with Art Hop."

Police have detained several people who were seen running from the scene.

They have also heard from several witnesses.

Fulton is closed between Fresno and Kern as the investigation continues.

Eastbound and westbound traffic is also blocked on Mariposa and Tulare at Fulton.

Traffic on Fresno Street remains open.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Fresno police.

