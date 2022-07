Suspect escapes police custody, on the loose in downtown Fresno, search underway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A domestic violence suspect is reportedly on the loose in the downtown Fresno area after escaping authorities.

A message from the Fresno County Notification System says 29-year-old Jerry Hayes is 5'6" with no shirt and grey shorts.

Hayes was reported to have one handcuff still attached and was last seen on Broadway and Fresno heading West.

Officials say he was arrested by Clovis police and ran off after the van holding him was opened.