New yoga studio opens in downtown Fresno with AAPI Month celebration

The night included a performance by a local Filipino musician and pictures highlighting the Filipino culture.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Music filled the air at a new yoga studio on Fulton near Merced Street at Art Hop.

The owner helped celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Month by showcasing local performances and Asian-owned businesses.

"It means a lot to just elevate other brands and companies and team up with others," says Christine Rose.

The yoga studio hopes this is one of their many contributions to arthop.