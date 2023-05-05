WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

New yoga studio opens in downtown Fresno with AAPI Month celebration

The night included a performance by a local Filipino musician and pictures highlighting the Filipino culture.

KFSN logo
Friday, May 5, 2023 3:50PM
New yoga studio opens in downtown Fresno with AAPI Month celebration
EMBED <>More Videos

Music filled the air at a new yoga studio on Fulton near Merced Street at Art Hop.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Music filled the air at a new yoga studio on Fulton near Merced Street at Art Hop.

The owner helped celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Month by showcasing local performances and Asian-owned businesses.

"It means a lot to just elevate other brands and companies and team up with others," says Christine Rose.

The night included a performance by a local Filipino musician and pictures highlighting the Filipino culture.

The yoga studio hopes this is one of their many contributions to arthop.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW