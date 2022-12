Hundreds impacted by power outage in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A power outage left hundreds of PG &E customers in the dark on Saturday.

The outage was first reported around 4:49 pm in Downtown Fresno.

PG &E says 495 customers lost power in the area.

ABC30 was temporarily knocked off air by the outage.

Power is expected to be restored by 7:30 pm.

Crews are still working to figure out what caused the outage.