1 hospitalized after stabbing in downtown Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Fresno.

It happened after 1:30 am Wednesday at Tulare and F Streets.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

His condition has not yet been released.

Police say they've detained a possible suspect and are questioning that person.

It's not yet known what led to the attack.