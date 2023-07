A man is recovering in the hospital after a stabbing in downtown Fresno.

It happened after 2 am Wednesday outside the Johnny Quik on Fresno and E Streets.

Police say the victim was in a fight with another man who attacked him with a pocket knife.

The victim was stabbed in the upper body.

He's expected to be okay.

Police are working to identify the suspect through witness interviews.