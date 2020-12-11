Mayor-elect Dyer hopes downtown Fresno will become thriving entertainment center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The next mayor of Fresno shared his thoughts on revitalizing the downtown area during the annual State of Downtown event.This year, the event went virtual to make sure everyone stayed safe during the pandemic. But it still honored the champions of downtown, including business owners.Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer joined last night's video stream to share how his administration will work to turn downtown Fresno into a thriving entertainment center."That may require some kind of transportation system to get students from city college and Fresno State into our downtown area because I believe they are the future residents of downtown Fresno," Dyer said. "That's what's going to make downtown Fresno revitalized, and that's what's going to restore pride in (it)."Dyer said about 3,000 people currently live downtown. He hopes to see that number grow to 10,000.