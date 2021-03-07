Car crashes into fence of church in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a car crashed into the fence of a church in Downtown Fresno.

The collision happened sometime around 1 AM Sunday near the intersection of Tulare and R Street.

Officers haven't provided an update on the condition of the driver or anyone else who may have been in the car.

Police say the investigation into the crash is still ongoing and they haven't provided a cause for the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno downtowncar crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local businesses able to have liquor license renewal fees waived
Man shot and killed at apartment in east central Fresno, police say
Stimulus bill moves to House this week after Senate passage
Garage fire quickly contained at apartment in northeast Fresno
Man shot and killed at hotel in west central Fresno, police say
Congressman Jim Costa visits COVID vaccine clinic in NE Fresno
Ohio college student in critical condition after alleged hazing incident
Show More
Eight people displaced after apartment fire in NW Fresno
1 year after Valley's first confirmed COVID case
Family aiming to visit all In-N-Out locations comes to Central CA
Fresno police video reveals restrained man's call for help
Fire quickly contained by firefighters at central Fresno car wash
More TOP STORIES News