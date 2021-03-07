Car crashes into fence of church in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a car crashed into the fence of a church in Downtown Fresno.
The collision happened sometime around 1 AM Sunday near the intersection of Tulare and R Street.
Officers haven't provided an update on the condition of the driver or anyone else who may have been in the car.
Police say the investigation into the crash is still ongoing and they haven't provided a cause for the crash.
