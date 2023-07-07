Ex-employee identified after crashing into Hanford jewelry store and shooting himself: HPD

Several people were injured after a man crashed into a jewelry store before fatally shooting himself in Hanford on Thursday afternoon.

Police say 49-year-old Raul Arzate had worked for the company for over 20 years.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who Hanford police say drove into a jewelry store and then shot himself to death has been identified.

Authorities say the former store employee is 49-year-old Raul Arzate.

The crash and shooting happened at about 2:00 pm Thursday on7th and Douty streets.

Hanford police say an Arzate crashed his truck into Candice & Co jewelry store, injuring four people inside the business.

Police added that Arzate had worked for the company for over 20 years.

Once inside the store, officials say he fired several shots at people before shooting and killing himself.

Nobody inside of the store was hit by gunfire but some people had cuts from glass that was shattered in the crash.

Police say the store sustained "extensive damage."

A possible motive for the crash and shooting has not yet been released.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

