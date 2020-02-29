Downtown Los Angeles explosion, 'heavy fire' leaves at least 3 injured, LAFD says

By ABC7.com
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- At least three people were injured, two critically, in an explosion and "heavy fire" in an industrial area of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The explosion occurred about 12 p.m. at a textile business located in a row of commercial structures, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

The victims were described as three males, two of whom were severely burned, the LAFD said. The third patient was in fair condition after suffering unspecified injuries.

The Fire Department declared a "major emergency" after 137 firefighters responded to the scene and were in a "fully defensive mode."

Just over an hour after the blast, the LAFD announced that the fire was extinguished. No other buildings were seriously damaged.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.
