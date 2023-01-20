Man arrested for burglarizing several businesses in downtown Visalia

A man is behind bars for burglarizing several businesses in downtown Visalia this week.

Police say the businesses were burglarized on Wednesday by 31-year-old Timothy Bethel.

"Doing business is expensive anyway and to add this complexity in and there is no recourse to get your money back, yeah it hurts," said Visalia Mayor Steve Nelson.

Officers first responded to SPs Burgers around 12:50 am and then to nearby Visalia Bible Fellowship at 1:32 am.

Both had broken glass, but nothing was stolen.

About an hour later, officers rushed to Tri Counties Bank on West Main Street, where they say Bethel was caught trying to leave the bank through a broken window with items in hand.

"Upon seeing officers, suspect Bethel dropped the property and ran back into the bank. Officers made entry and took him into custody," said Visalia Police Sgt. Art Alvarez.

While investigating, officers say they discovered Bethel was also connected to three additional burglaries the same night at Provoke Salon, Blend Wine and Crescent Valley Charter School.

The owner of Provoke Salon says this is a first for them since opening 7 years ago.

The front door was shattered and is now boarded up.

Replacing it will take time and the costs will come out of pocket, but they've decided to write this quote on it for now.

"We just wanted to not just have a piece of wood over the door. We wanted it to be something that could inspire someone, make them feel good, just make it be something different and maybe spread a little bit of joy through something bad that happened," said Megan Leoni, owner of Provoke Salon.

Sgt. Alvarez says officers connected Bethel with another burglary at Barrel House Brewing Company on Tuesday.

Nelson says he is grateful police found the suspect quickly and hopes the downtown area isn't impacted this way again.

Bethel is currently at the Pre-Trial Facility. He was booked for multiple counts of commercial burglary, vandalism, resisting arrest, and violating probation.