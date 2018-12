Dozens of people were being helped by the Red Cross Monday morning after an apartment fire in Mendota.It happened just after 6 p.m. on Sunday night on 6th street near Marie.One apartment was destroyed. Three others were damaged by the fire.Fresno Cal Fire and several other agencies fought the flames.No one was hurt.34 people have been displaced.The Red Cross opened an evacuation center at the Mendota Community Center on Tuft Street to help those affected.