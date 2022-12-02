Dozens of drones to put on "Holi-Drone Christmas Show" in Clovis

A special show will soon light up the night with dancing drones. The "Holi-Drone Christmas Show" is in the Valley for the first time.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- "107. Seven sidelined and then flying the show with 100," said Sky Dreams co-owner Terry Toews.

That's how many drones are expected to light up the night sky from December 6 through 8 at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds parking lot.

Before Sky Dreams began, Toews fell in love with watching drone shows on YouTube.

"We looked at every drone show possible and we thought it was really cool," Toews said. "Just like anything computerized or animated, it is totally different in person."

Growing up, Toews was always fascinated by Christmas lights. Every time Sky Dreams flies, he is taken back to when he was a kid.

In awe of what they are doing.

His wife is the brain behind the show as the programmer.

"She figures out the altitudes and widths and heights and it could take her a week or two weeks to program," Toews said.

This show, according to Toews, is the only drone show that flies in the Central Valley.

The Holi-Drone Christmas Show starts at 6 p.m. There will be food trucks, live music and pictures with Santa.