Dr. Buddiga and the Family Allergy Asthma Clinic

Dr. Buddiga brings over 11 years of clinical experience in allergies, asthma and immunology to his private practice. He opened Family Allergy Asthma Clinic to provide patients with a supportive environment for diagnosing and relieving their symptoms.
Board-certified by the American Board of Allergy and Immunology, Dr. Buddiga is passionate about providing personalized, compassionate care to his patients, young and old.
He is also Assistant Clinical Professor at the University of California - San Francisco, UCSF-Fresno.
To ask a question, book a consultation or your next appointment call 559.421.9009 or visit FamilyAllergyAsthmaClinic.com
Family Allergy Asthma Clinic
7105 N. Chestnut Ave, Suite 103
Fresno CA 93720
Clinic Hours:
Monday - Friday 8AM - 1PM, 2PM - 5PM
Closed for Lunch 1PM -2PM
Last Allergy Injection 30 mins before closing
