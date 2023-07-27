WATCH LIVE

New York family sends Dr. Seuss book to Planada girl who lost beloved collection in flood

Thursday, July 27, 2023 11:04PM
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley girl who lost a prized possession in a flood received a special gift from strangers.

An article in the New York Times about the damage in Planada moved Steve Stofelano to take action.

He and his granddaughter Maddie learned about the Birrueta family's losses, including their daughter's beloved collection of Dr. Seuss books.

The New York family contacted Merced County authorities who helped Maddie send her copy of "Horton Hears A Who" to the Birruetas along with a heartfelt note to its new owner.

