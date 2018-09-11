ACCUWEATHER

Drinking water safety: What to know when a hurricane hits

EMBED </>More Videos

Depending on how a severe storm impacts infrastructure in your area, the water could become contaminated. (Shutterstock)

During and after a hurricane, take caution with your drinking water. Depending on how the storm impacts infrastructure in your area, the water could become contaminated and could cause diseases like hepatitis, cholera and dysentery.

Follow this tips from AccuWeather to ensure drinking water safety:
  • Avoid cloudy or smelly water for bathing, brushing your teeth, ice making and cooking.
  • Boil water for one minute and let it cool inside a clean container to kill most types of disease-causing organisms.
  • Disinfect water with water purification tablets. Liquid chlorine bleach will also work; make sure it contains 5.25 to 6 percent of sodium hypochlorite and no perfumes.
  • Stock up on at least three days' worth of bottled water per person. People in warmer climates may need to double their supply.
  • Follow instructions from local authorities.


SEE ALSO: How to keep food safe during a power outage
EMBED More News Videos

If you lose power, follow these steps to keep your refrigerated and frozen food safe for as long as possible.

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldaccuweatherdrinking water
ACCUWEATHER
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
The difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons
Hurricane Florence video: Waves pummel North Topsail Beach
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
More accuweather
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News