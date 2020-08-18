Drive-by shooter opens fire on man in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot in central Fresno on Monday night.Fresno police say the man was standing on the street at Tyler Avenue and Fifth Street when a black car rolled up next to him, and someone inside opened fire.He was shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital in critical condition."Detectives are working on it, talking to individuals in the neighborhood... we're hoping for the best that we can find out here tonight," said Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen.Investigators have not released a possible suspect description.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.