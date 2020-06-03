crime

22 shots fired at southeast Fresno home, police say

Officers arrived to find several bullets had struck a house and two cars.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspects who shot nearly two dozen bullets at a southeast Fresno home early on Wednesday morning.

Police received a shotspotter call of 22 shots fired in the area of Recreation and Orleans Avenues just after midnight.

"Fortunately, nothing penetrated through or into the residence. The rounds that did strike struck in the kitchen area, and everyone was in the back of the bedrooms," said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.

A family of four has lived in the home since the 1970s. No one was hurt.

Police say the residents heard a vehicle driving away from the area, but a description of a possible suspect and vehicle hasn't been released at this time.

A second shooting occurred nearby on Tuesday morning at the Ranchwood Condos, but investigators have not determined if the two incidents are connected.
