FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting in central Fresno.It happened just after 12 am on Diana Street north of Belmont Avenue.Investigators say a man was walking down the street when a car pulled up, and the passenger inside started shooting.Twenty-one rounds were fired, but police say the victim was only hit once in the foot.He was dropped off at a local hospital.Officials have not released a description of the suspects or their vehicle.Investigators are still working to determine a motive.