Man injured in Southwest Fresno drive-by shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Southwest Fresno.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting on Strother Avenue and Modoc Street just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s who was grazed by a bullet to his upper body. His injuries are expected to be non-life-threating.

Investigators say the man was walking with friends on Strother when a blue truck fired at least one shot, hitting the victim.

The blue truck was last seen heading northbound on Plumas Avenue.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Fresno Police Department.

