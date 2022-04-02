2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have been hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Tulare Friday evening.Tulare police say it happened on South Santa Clara Street just before 6 pm.Authorities say that there was a dark-colored car in the area just before the shooting with at least five people inside.Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.Detectives are still investigating what exactly led up to the shooting.