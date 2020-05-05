Man shot while standing at bus stop in Visalia, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 31-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Visalia late on Monday night, police say.It happened just before 9 p.m. on Court and Houston.Police say the victim was standing at a bus stop when someone in a passing car opened fire.Officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, but he is expected to survive.Gunfire struck a nearby home, but no one inside was hurt.A motive for the attack has not yet been released.