Driveby shooting critically injures woman in central Fresno

By
A driveby shooter nearly killed a woman in central Fresno early Saturday morning.

Police say a car drove south on Marks and opened fire at a home just south of Ashlan just before 4 a.m.

Dispatchers got several 911 calls and officers found a middle-aged woman suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound to her lower back.

They shut down Marks, rushed the woman to a hospital, and started collecting evidence.

"There are several strike marks behind me to the residence she was at," said Fresno police Sgt. Mike Stanford. "There are some gun casings on the ground, but we don't have an exact number. Witnesses said it was a lot of gunshots."

Police say the woman was in critical condition at the hospital.

They don't know if the shooters specifically targeted her.

Officers are interviewing the woman and her family at the hospital.

They shut down Marks for a few hours while they collected shell casings and other evidence.
