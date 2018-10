Fresno police are looking for a gunman who opened fire on a west central Fresno home at about 4 a.m. Sunday.The driveby shooter left a couple bullets in a car, but didn't hit anybody at the home.Police taped off the neighborhood as they collected casings from the street and interviewed the people who might've been the shooter's targets.They tell Action News they're looking into the history of crimes on the block to see if there's any reason someone would choose this spot to open fire.