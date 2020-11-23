Christmas comes early for Fresno 6-year-old battling terminal illness

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Christmas came early for one Fresno girl who is battling a terminal illness.The organization Driven-2-Make-Change set up the event for six-year-old Arianna, whose dream was to meet Santa Claus and celebrate Christmas with her family.Arianna was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor, which carries a six to nine-month life expectancy.The family said Arianna's diagnosis came with the possibility she may not be around for this year's holiday season. So organizers helped them celebrate early.The team made sure Arianna got the celebration she deserved Saturday night at Woodward Park.Local first responders showed up with a fire engine and some squad cars, too."We can't pass up the holidays despite the pandemic. We have to keep humble and celebrate the things we are used to kind of stay sane," said organizer Ronnie Duvall.Arianna's family said they were overwhelmed by how the community came together to support them.