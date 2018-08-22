Driver and teen arrested in Southeast Fresno after police find loaded gun in car

A driver and teenager are in police custody, arrested for possessing a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Southeast Fresno.Officers pulled over 29-year-old Sonny Chanthavixay, a Lao Boys gang member, in the area of Kings Canyon and Willow Tuesday afternoon. While searching the car, officers found this handgun loaded with four live rounds concealed between the center console and floor board carpet on the front right passenger side of the car.Police were able to tie the gun to one of the passengers in the car, a 17-year-old East Lane Crip gang member.Police said ammunition found at the teen's home matched the ammunition found in the gun.