Witnesses saw the hit-and-run driver discard an opened can of beer as he ran away.
Driver arrested after allegedly plowing van into crowd eating at Fresno taco truck

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody accused of crashing his car into a taco truck in east central Fresno over the weekend, injuring two people.

Tacos El Bello was busy serving customers out of their trailer, parked near a gas station at the intersection of Maple and Belmont.

But just after seven, the evening was interrupted by a driver, who Fresno police say drove a van into the crowd, then crashed into the trailer.

The driver then reversed, got out of the van, and ran away.



Alcohol is suspected to be a factor.

"The area inside the van is strewn about with a 12-pack of Bud Light beer," said Fresno police Lt. Paul Cervantes.

Witnesses also saw the man discard an opened can of beer as he ran away.

The suspected driver was arrested at a home nearby. His name has not been released.

The crash left the trailer with extensive damage.

"It actually caused the axle to be bent... that's a testament to the fact of how much force was utilized by that vehicle," said Cervantes.

A woman also received minor injuries as she lept out of the path of the approaching van. She did not need to go to the hospital. A man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

