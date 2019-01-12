DUI CRASH

Driver arrested for DUI that resulted in head-on collision

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man has sustained serious injuries after a drunk driver collided head-on with his vehicle.

Fresno Police are investigating a DUI crash that happened on California Avenue and Inyo Street on Saturday evening.

The driver was arrested at the scene and the victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center.

