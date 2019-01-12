Driver arrested for DUI that resulted in head-on collision

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A man has sustained serious injuries after a drunk driver collided head-on with his vehicle.
Fresno Police are investigating a DUI crash that happened on California Avenue and Inyo Street on Saturday evening.
The driver was arrested at the scene and the victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center.
Driver arrested for DUI after head on collision at Inyo and California. Lt Dooley with Fresno Police tells me the victim, in the other car, was transported to CRMC and is in serious condition. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/KZ2hBfIsur— Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) January 13, 2019